Firefighters on scene of antenna mast fire at CN Tower
A A
Toronto Fire crews are working to contain a fire inside the antenna mast above the observation deck at the CN Tower.
Firefighters were called just after 4 a.m. Wednesday to the popular tourist attraction in downtown Toronto.
Toronto Fire officials believe the fire may have started as a result of an electrical issue.
At least six fire trucks have been called to the scene.
No evacuations have been ordered and no injuries have been reported.
— More to come….
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.