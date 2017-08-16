Canada
Firefighters on scene of antenna mast fire at CN Tower

Toronto Fire crews are working to contain a fire inside the antenna mast above the observation deck at the CN Tower.

Firefighters were called just after 4 a.m. Wednesday to the popular tourist attraction in downtown Toronto.

Toronto Fire officials believe the fire may have started as a result of an electrical issue.

At least six fire trucks have been called to the scene.

No evacuations have been ordered and no injuries have been reported.

— More to come….

