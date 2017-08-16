Strangers rescue Nanaimo pair from burning car on Trans-Canada

Two men who happened upon a rollover accident on the Trans-Canada Hwy Tuesday afternoon are being commended for their bravery after jumping into action and pulling two Nanaimo residents from their burning car.

It happened just after noon about 40 km east of Revelstoke on Highway 1.

RCMP said a four door sedan had crashed in the westbound ditch and became fully engulfed in flames.

A man from Revelstoke named Steve and another unidentified motorists helped pull the driver and passenger from the car.

Police say both were transported to Queen Victoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Revelstoke Volunteer Fire Department doused the flames to ensure the crash didn’t cause a forest fire.

A 29-year-old woman was ticketed for driving without due care and attention.