New Kingston parking permits in effect Sept. 1

New parking rules are on the way for neighbourhoods just north of downtown Kingston.

As of September 1, a permit will be needed to park near the Inner Harbour to Queen Street.

Those permits were made available on Tuesday and cost anywhere from $12 a month for residents with no driveway up to more than $80 for commuters.

The new restrictions will prohibit anyone without a permit from parking between 10 and 11 a.m. and 2 and 3 p.m.

The city says the changes will benefit those who live in the area that are currently unable to find parking while commuters use the spots.

“The on-street program has been implemented to address the needs of the residents in the community,” said Kim Leonard, manager of parking operations for the City of Kingston.

“There is often limited parking available for them, as commuters often come in and fill up the available street space. So we have expanded the on-street program to the Inner Harbour.”