New silver coin released to celebrate the Great Trail

The Royal Canadian Mint has released a new silver coin in celebration of the Great Trail, otherwise known as the Trans-Canada Trail.

The new coin was unveiled at a celebration in the Bessborough Gardens on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: New Dieppe Raid commemorative coin to be released next year after controversy

The rectangular coin is worth $25 and commemorates the 24,000-kilometre cross-country trail, which runs down the South Saskatchewan River.

“The Royal Canadian Mint issues a huge variety of collector coins every year to celebrate interesting stories of Canada,” Alex Reeves, Royal Canadian Mint Spokesman said in Saskatoon.

“This year, in 2017, what’s now known as the Great Trail will be connected across Canada.”

READ MORE: Royal Canadian Mint to issue special loonie commemorating Toronto Maple Leafs centenary

The pure silver coin depicts two hikers, as well as some of the sights that can be seen while travelling down the trail.

“It throws back to the old roadside billboards promoting some local attraction that people should pull off the highway and see,” Reeves said.

“That’s the kind of sentiment that applies to the whole of the Great Trail – there’s always something worth stopping for to experience.”

Only 5,500 coins are available for sale and the Royal Mint is selling them for $160.