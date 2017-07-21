New Dieppe Raid commemorative coin to be released next year after controversy

A new silver coin honouring the anniversary of the Dieppe Raid will be released next year by the Royal Canadian Mint, an announcement coming two months after a previous coin drew the ire of veterans.

The first coin to commemorate the 75th anniversary, released in May, labeled the raid as a “battle.” As a result, veterans urged the mint to take the coin back and correct it, no matter the cost.

The original coin was produced as part of the mint’s “Second World War Battlefront Series.”

On Aug. 19, 1942, Canada suffered heavy losses in the raid at Dieppe, France, which was carried out in an effort to breach enemy defences.

Members of the Dieppe Military Veterans’ Association, based in Dieppe, N.B., objected to the labelling of Dieppe as a “battle” instead of a “raid,” telling Global News it had never been known as a battle.

Now, two months later, even after the mint originally defended the coin, saying the word “battle” was appropriate, Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe MP Ginette Petitpas Taylor says a new silver coin will be released on a date in 2018 to be announced later.

A release by Petitpas Taylor, said she had reached out to the mint to support a request for a new commemorative coin.

“By working in collaboration with our partners at the mint and in consultation with other individuals who are working very hard to protect the legacy of the Canadian troops who participated at the Dieppe Raid we will no doubt be able to properly pay tribute to those who fought so hard to serve our country,” she said in a statement.

Petitpas Taylor said the silver coin would be a part of the mint’s existing suite of coins honouring sacrifices made during both World Wars.

—With files from Jesse Ferreras and Mike Armstrong, Global News