Royal Canadian Mint to issue special loonie commemorating Toronto Maple Leafs centenary

Gov. Gen. David Johnston has given the go-ahead to the Royal Canadian Mint (RCM) to issue a commemorative $1 coin to mark the 100th anniversary of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The special-edition loonie will feature the Toronto Maple Leafs logo sitting just below a pair of crossed hockey sticks, one depicting the stick used during the team’s early years, and the other a more modern variety. The years “1917” and “2017” will be inscribed to the right of the logo, while 100 dots will be engraved along the coin’s outer ring to represent the team’s 100 years.

The announcement spawned a variety of reactions on Twitter:

and the 50th anniversary of their last Stanley Cup — Steve L (@slupky) July 15, 2017

Great, but it’d be better if that stupid reference to god that is on all Canadian coins wasn’t there. Leafs fans know there is no god. https://t.co/0QkGPM7avB — Steven Davis (@stevendavis) July 15, 2017

I'd pay 50 cents for one of those. 🔵⚪️🔴 — Robert K (@RKArctic) July 15, 2017



Story continues below What will they call it- a 'loser'? LOL — Gerald Graham (@SalishSeaFuture) July 15, 2017

For its part, the RCM says the coins “will celebrate an iconic team that connects many Canadians to their passion for hockey and serve as tangible keepsakes of Canada’s history.”

Coins will be circulated via financial institutions, but some will be reserved for the RCM’s coin exchange programs.

The Leafs enjoyed a successful 2016-2017 NHL season, making the playoffs for the first time since 2013. The team will kick off their 2017-2018 season in Winnipeg on Oct. 4.

