Mindy Kaling confirms pregnancy: ‘It’s so unknown to me’

Mindy Kaling has – finally – confirmed her pregnancy.

After sources told E! News that the The Mindy Project star was pregnant, the one and only Oprah confirmed it at Disney’s D23 Expo in July and said her mouth dropped when Kaling told her.

Now, Kaling is speaking about her pregnancy herself to Willie Geist. In an interview with Sunday TODAY airing September 10, Kaling verifies the happy news that she is, in fact, pregnant with her first child.

“It’s so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling,” the A Wrinkle In Time star reveals.

Kaling, 38, also reveals what she is looking forward to about parenting.

“It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child,” she teases.

For Kaling, she looks at her late mother as inspiration for how she will be as a mother. “My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” Kaling recalls.

“My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”