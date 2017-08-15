Commentary: Caledonia held hostage once again

While most are enjoying their dog days of summer, the small town of Caledonia is once again being held hostage.

Another blockade has been erected by Haudenosaunee protestors on Argyle Street, the same spot as back in 2006.

“We’ve seen this movie before,” said Toby Barrett, MPP for Haldimand/Norfolk, on the show Monday. Barrett has spent years working on the issue.

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy and the Six Nations Band Council have a disagreement over who controls lands given back to them by the provincial government after the Douglas Creek Estates fiasco.

Whatever side you take on this issue, Caledonia is caught in the crossfire yet again.

It appears neither of the three parties are really interested in anything other than their own point of view, which is why this issue is no different than any other Indigenous issue in the country, and will never be resolved in our lifetime.

In the end, it’s the town of Caledonia that suffers most.

Every day people who have absolutely nothing to do with the issue other than just living, working or owning a home or business where it is all happening.

What about their rights?