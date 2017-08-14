Solidarity rally for Charlottesville planned in London

A solidarity rally planned in London, Ont. will allow locals to take a stand against white supremacist violence, after this past weekend’s tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Violence erupted in the college town on Saturday during a massive white supremacist rally. One woman was killed and several others were injured, when a man ploughed his car into counter-protesters.

“We all need to respond to this with the absolute outrage that we feel,” said solidarity rally organizer, Wendy Goldsmith.

Goldsmith is both an activist and a social worker.

“But really, deep down, I speak as a human being and particulary as a mother,” she said.

“I don’t want my children to grow up in fear of racism, and hatred, and violence. I think at the very core of humanity, is what we need to speak to right now. And I think we need to practice radical love.”

Goldsmith says London isn’t immune to incidents of oppression, bigotry, or violence, but people can continue to combat them with positive messages of love, unity and diversity.

“We insist that London is a safe place for everybody, we welcome newcomers, we welcome people from other countries, we welcome people from all colours, shapes, and sizes, and that is the message that we need to continue to send in as many ways as we can.”

The solidarity rally starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the northwest corner of Victoria Park.