Man charged with choking Prince Albert police officer

A Black Lake man has been charged with choking a Prince Albert police officer after an assault in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Police were called to a hotel in the 3600-block of 2nd Avenue West early Saturday morning for a disturbance and an alleged attempted sexual assault.

When officers attempted to arrest a man outside of the hotel, he allegedly physically assaulted an officer.

Officers said they were able to control the man and take him into custody.

The 34-year-old man is charged with choking a police officer, assaulting a police officer with the intent to resist arrest, unlawful confinement and failing to comply with an undertaking.

He is scheduled to appear Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.

Police said the sexual assault investigation is ongoing.