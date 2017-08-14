Crime
August 14, 2017 12:23 pm

Man charged with choking Prince Albert police officer

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man has been charged with choking a Prince Albert police officer.

File / Global News
A A

A Black Lake man has been charged with choking a Prince Albert police officer after an assault in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Police were called to a hotel in the 3600-block of 2nd Avenue West early Saturday morning for a disturbance and an alleged attempted sexual assault.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Teen accused of assaulting Saskatoon police officers with bear spray

When officers attempted to arrest a man outside of the hotel, he allegedly physically assaulted an officer.

Officers said they were able to control the man and take him into custody.

The 34-year-old man is charged with choking a police officer, assaulting a police officer with the intent to resist arrest, unlawful confinement and failing to comply with an undertaking.

READ MORE: Fentanyl pills, cocaine seized by Saskatoon police

He is scheduled to appear Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.

Police said the sexual assault investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2nd Avenue West
2nd Avenue West Prince Albert
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Assault
Prince Albert Police Choking
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Prince Albert Sexual Assault
Sexual Assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News