Charlottesville car attack suspect James Alex Fields Jr. due in court

The man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of demonstrators during clashes in Charlottesville, Va., is due to appear in court Monday.

Twenty-year old James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faces second-degree murder and other charges for allegedly driving the Dodge Charger that killed Heather Heyer on Saturday.

Fields joined a rally for neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan, who clashed with counter-protesters.

READ MORE: What we know about James Fields, man accused of driving car into crowd in Charlottesville

Those who know him say his views on race and politics were clear.

“He would often say how, you know, how Hitler’s views were right. what if Hitler had won,” Darek Weimer, Field’s former high school teacher said. “What if we had this large, white supremacist empire going into the modern world.”

“A lot of us, who, either had him or knew colleagues who had him, we understood his views. We knew, oh this kid, young kid at the time, has very, kind of white supremacist, Nazi views, he really adores Hitler, things like that.”

WATCH: Suspect in Charlottesville attack ‘adored’ Hitler says former teacher

Fields enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school but failed out of basic training after less than four months, according to military records.

He’s a registered Republican and voted in the 2016 presidential primary.

He travelled to Virginia to take part in a march organized by white nationalist groups, many of whom claim to be supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, to defend a statue of a Confederate civil-war hero set for removal.

READ MORE: Charlottesville: Woman dead after violence at far-right rally, 2 cops killed in helicopter crash

On Saturday, after clashes broke out, Fields allegedly drove his car into a group of counter protesters, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

Police said he then tried to flee the scene.

In addition to the charges from the crash, the U.S. Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation.

It’s not clear if Fields has retained a lawyer, or how he intends to plead.