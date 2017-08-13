Canada Summer Games come to a close in Winnipeg

Two weeks of sports, entertainment, and a lot of friendly competition came to a close Sunday as the 2017 Canada Summer Games wrapped up.

Organizers said the event took years to plan and thousands of hours of dedication to bring it to fruition.

“It’s really a mixed emotion. It’s been over four years of planning for these games by numerous volunteers and staff,” Jett Hnatiuk, the President and CEO of the 2017 Canada Summer Games said.

He said the games brought in around 4,000 athletes and 20,000 visitors. But, on top of that all he said record numbers of attendees filled the stands at each event.

Hnatiuk explaining that roughly 150,000 people watched the athletes perform at the games.

Team Manitoba managed to break the provinces medals record. The team broke the original record of 35 medals by raking in 42 at this years summer games at home.

Team Manitoba’s Maddy Mitchell from the Canoe/Kayak team brought in the most medals for team Canada at five medals.

“It was really cool to not only have my family watching but lots of Manitobans that I didn’t even know. They just came out from the community to support,” Mitchell said.

While there were winners in each sport from each province, everyone collectively agreed that the real winners of the entire 2017 Canada Summer Games were the volunteers.

Winnipeg Mayor, Brian Bowman, explaining that without the volunteers, events would not and could not have run as well as they did.

“The volunteers: 6,000 strong,” Bowman said.

Thanks to the jump to 42 medals and the hard work shown by Team Manitoba, the province also received the Centennial Cup for the team who showed the most improvement.