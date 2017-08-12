ROPE squad make second arrest in 2015 murder of Mark McCullagh

A second suspect in a 2015 London homicide case was arrested in Windsor on Friday afternoon by members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad.

A warrant for Steven Atkinson’s arrest was issued Friday after London Police laid charges of manslaughter and armed robbery against three men in the 2015 shooting death of Mark McCullagh.

20-year-old suspect Kenyon Ohamu, from Windsor, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with manslaughter and two counts of armed robbery.

Steven Atkinson was returned to London, where he will appear in court.

Police have not yet been able to locate third suspect Ali Fageer.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or about the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).