Car plows through protesters at white nationalist rally in Charlottesville

Several people were injured when a car slammed into a crowd of protesters during at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A state of emergency was declared by Virginia’s governor due to escalating violence from a white nationalist march.

Thousands of people were expected to join the “Unite the Right” rally to protest plans to remove a statue of a U.S. Civil War general. However, police have since declared the protest an “unlawful gathering” after violent clashes between far-right demonstrators and counter-protesters left at least two people injured and one arrested.

It was not clear whether the incident was connected to the earlier demonstrations.

The accident involved three vehicles, and there were multiple injuries, Charlottesville City spokesperson Miriam Dickler told Reuters in a text message.

At least four injured people were spotted at the location where the vehicle crashed into protesters, including one person who was carried away from the crowd by paramedics on a stretcher.

Multiple ambulances were on the scene soon after the incident, which took place early in the afternoon.

Charlottesville Police said in a statement on Facebook that they and Virginia State Police were at the scene of the incident.

