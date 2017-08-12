High E. coli levels push Saturday’s open water swim event to Pan Am Pool

The day before the Canada Summer Games come to a close in Winnipeg, a slight change in plans for some of the athletes.

The 5km open water swim event originally scheduled for Birds Hill Provincial Park Saturday morning had to be moved to Pan Am Pool due to high levels of E.coli.

“As a Host Society, our first priority is the safety and well-being of the athletes,” said Jeff Hnatiuk, President and CEO of the Host Society in a statement.

Instead of swimming in the open water, athletes had to swim 50 laps of the pool in order to complete the 5km event.

The public beach remained open Saturday, but the Host Society for the Canada Summer Games decided the conditions were not appropriate for an open water competition.