Reports of damage north of Waterloo, Ont., after tornado warning issued

Emergency crews are responding to reports of damage near the Waterloo region after Environment Canada issued a tornado warning on Friday evening.

A Waterloo Regional Police Service spokesman told Global News that officers were on scene in Hawkesville, a community located 10 minutes west of St. Jacobs, after receiving property damage calls. The spokesman said police were aware of damage to a barn and a silo.

An Environment Canada spokesman told Global News the weather agency first started receiving reports of snapped hydro poles and property debris in the Hawkesville area at around 7:30 p.m.

He said meteorologists haven’t confirmed tornado activity, adding a survey team might be sent out Saturday to inspect the area as Environment Canada continues to gather reports.

The spokesman said a severe thunderstorm warning went into effect at 7:28 p.m. for the Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo areas. It was escalated to a tornado warning minutes later based on information received by meteorologists. He said a slow moving thunderstorm will bring heavy rain to the region until late Friday.

Here's a quick video. Looking north. pic.twitter.com/9wfGRMHZ2D — Dan Croutch (@dcroutch) August 12, 2017

Storm southeast of Guelph is pulsing up again. Stronger rotation and potential tornado. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/OShcxz1IVq — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 12, 2017