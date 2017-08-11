Red Deer man charged with breaking into neighbour’s home

A man in Red Deer is facing charges after allegedly breaking into his neighbour’s home last month.

RCMP said a pattern of harassing behaviour was reported to have happened over the past year, before the alleged break-in on July 2.

The man is accused of entering the woman’s apartment while she was sleeping, RCMP said.

The suspect was arrested and the victim was not injured.

Azizullah Shekeb, 63, has been charged with criminal harassment and break and enter.

Shekeb was released under conditions. He is not allowed to have any contact with the victim.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Aug. 18 at 9:30 a.m.