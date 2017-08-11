Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Regina

Another reminder to take precautions against West Nile, after mosquitos in Regina tested positive for the virus.

According to the Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region (RQHR), the virus is circulating at low levels, but recent rain could change that.

RQHR is advising people to cover up and use insect repellent.

They also suggest reducing time spent outside between dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most likely to bite.

Removing items that collect water, covering rain barrels, and keeping yards free of overgrowth and debris will also help lower the risk.