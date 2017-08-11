Crime
August 11, 2017 8:27 am

Police investigate rash of fires in Greenfield Park

By Web producer  Global News

Longueuil police are investigating several fires in recycling bins on Bellevue Street in Greenfield Park. Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois/Global News
Longueuil police are investigating a rash of overnight fires in and around the Bellevue Street area in Greenfield Park.

Police were called to a home on Bellevue Street at 3:30 a.m. Friday after a fire in a recycling bin spread to the siding of the home.

When officers arrived, they discovered three other recycling bins burning in the neighbourhood.

Longueuil police spokesperson Marie Beauvais said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“A man in his 60s suffered injuries to his hands after trying to put out the fire,” she said.

One residence was also damaged, according to Beauvais who explained that only the exterior siding of the home was damaged.

Beauvais said four crime scene perimeters were established, as investigators gather evidence.

