Ontario ombudsman to release report after investigation into Toronto school bus delays

A new report from Ontario’s ombudsman will detail the results of an investigation into school bus issues that plagued Toronto public and Catholic schools last year, including a driver shortage that affected more than 1,000 students and dozens of bus routes.

Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé launched the investigation in September 2016 following outcry from parents across the Greater Toronto Area after children were left waiting for buses that were either delayed or never arrived.

Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board — both of which use buses from a consortium of companies — said at the time there were about 60 routes that didn’t have drivers.

Both boards said the problems stemmed from a driver shortage from three companies: Attridge Transportation, Wheelchair Accessible Transit and Sharp Bus Lines.

“From the beginning, we have welcomed the Ombudsman’s Office looking at student transportation,” TDSB spokesman Ryan Bird said in a statement Thursday.

“We believe that between today’s report and the steps that we have already taken, we’ll ensure bussing runs more smoothly in September and the disruptions of last year are not repeated.”

Dubé said the investigation would focus on whether the boards’ “oversight of student transportation and their response to delays and disruptions” at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year was “adequate.”

He added his investigators would interview officials and witnesses, in addition to gathering all information from the school boards and their transportation consortium in order to complete the investigation as quickly as possible.

“We look forward to Ombudsman Dubé’s report and hope that it will shine a light on the systemic problems within Ontario’s school bus system,” Debbie Montgomery, President of Unifor Local 4268 that represents the bus drivers, said in a statement Thursday.

“If we want to guarantee stable transportation for our students then the Wynne government needs to implement change.”

The TDSB said in September the board would recoup costs from the companies that aren’t meeting their service demands.

The ombudsman’s office said it had received a total of 49 complaints about busing problems at TDSB, TCDSB, in addition to several at other school boards and would “keep an eye” on those in addition to the Toronto-focused probe.

With files from The Canadian Press

