Calgary election 2017

August 18, 2017 3:43 pm

Calgary election 2017: Tell us which issues matter to you

By Staff Global News

We want to hear from you ahead of the Calgary municipal election on Oct. 16, 2017.

Global News will be ramping up its coverage of civic issues in the lead-up to the municipal election on Oct. 16.

Which issues matter most to you?


We know people are talking about whether our city should host the Olympics and changes to small business and property taxes.

It’s clear there’s a difference of opinion when it comes to building a new arena and expanding the bike lane network.

And Calgarians always have plenty to say about how much of our money city hall takes and how it’s spent, including questions around public funding of art.

Fill in the form below to share your top concerns and burning questions. We’ll take them to the candidates and get the answers you need.

