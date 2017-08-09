Ballou Tabla apologizes for skipping Impact practice to press transfer demand

Midfielder Ballou Tabla has apologized to the Montreal Impact for skipping a training session.

The 18-year-old apologized on social media on Wednesday to his teammates, the coaches, the club and the fans.

Tabla has been seeking a transfer to a European team.

When he did not show up for practice on Tuesday it was perceived as attempt to pressure the team to arrange a move.

Impact technical director Adam Braz said this week that the Impact aren’t looking to prevent him from moving but have so far received only one offer from a second division club, which they deemed unsatisfactory.

Braz said they hope to get a reasonable return on the gifted teenager.

Tabla admits he wants to play at a higher level but will respect his obligations to the Impact.