August 9, 2017 12:29 pm

Ballou Tabla apologizes for skipping Impact practice to press transfer demand

By Global News

Montreal Impact midfielder Ballou Tabla has apologized after not showing up for practice, Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

Peter McCabe / The Canadian Press
Midfielder Ballou Tabla has apologized to the Montreal Impact for skipping a training session.

The 18-year-old apologized on social media on Wednesday to his teammates, the coaches, the club and the fans.

Tabla has been seeking a transfer to a European team.

When he did not show up for practice on Tuesday it was perceived as attempt to pressure the team to arrange a move.

Impact technical director Adam Braz said this week that the Impact aren’t looking to prevent him from moving but have so far received only one offer from a second division club, which they deemed unsatisfactory.

Braz said they hope to get a reasonable return on the gifted teenager.

Tabla admits he wants to play at a higher level but will respect his obligations to the Impact.

