North Korea releases Canadian pastor serving life sentence in prison: state media

North Korea has released a Canadian pastor serving a life sentence there on humanitarian grounds, the country’s official KCNA news agency said on Wednesday.

“Rim Hyon Su, a Canadian civilian, was released on sick bail according to the decision of the Central Court of the DPRK on August 9, 2017, from the humanitarian viewpoint,” it said, using the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

READ MORE: Canadian officials back in North Korea to discuss imprisoned pastor

The agency didn’t provide further details.

Also known as Hyeon Soo Lim, who served at one of the largest churches in Canada, he was sentenced to hard labour for life in December 2015 for what North Korea says was an attempt to overthrow the regime.

On Tuesday, Canadian officials travelled to North Korea to discuss releasing the imprisoned pastor.

Lim’s Toronto-area church has said Lim visited North Korea more than 100 times since 1997 and helped set up an orphanage and nursing home.

Last year, Lim told CNN he spends eight hours a day digging holes at a labour camp where he has not seen any other prisoners.

In addition to Canada’s Lim, North Korea is holding three Americans.

His release comes two months after the death of U.S. colleges student, Otto Warmbier, shortly after he was released from North Korea in a coma.

READ MORE: Otto Warmbier’s death renews calls to release Canadian detained in North Korea

Lim’s release also comes in the wake of heightened tensions between North Korea and the U.S. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” and North Korea said it was considering a military strike against the U.S. territory of Guam.

With files from the Associated Press