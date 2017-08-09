World
August 9, 2017 7:07 am
Updated: August 9, 2017 7:44 am

North Korea releases Canadian pastor serving life sentence in prison: state media

By Ben Blanchard Reuters

Hyeon Soo Lim, center, who pastors the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Toronto, is shown being escorted to his sentencing in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jon Chol Jin
North Korea has released a Canadian pastor serving a life sentence there on humanitarian grounds, the country’s official KCNA news agency said on Wednesday.

“Rim Hyon Su, a Canadian civilian, was released on sick bail according to the decision of the Central Court of the DPRK on August 9, 2017, from the humanitarian viewpoint,” it said, using the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The agency didn’t provide further details.

Also known as Hyeon Soo Lim, who served at one of the largest churches in Canada, he was sentenced to hard labour for life in December 2015 for what North Korea says was an attempt to overthrow the regime.

Hyeon Soo Lim

Undated photo of Rev. Hyeon Soo Lim at the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, Ont.

Light Korean Presbyterian Church
Canadian pastor detained in North Korea

Reverend Hyeon Soo Lim, the Mississauga, Ont. pastor who has been detained in North Korea, is shown in North Korea in a handout photo.

Canadian pastor freed in North Korea

In this file image made from July 30, 2015, video, Canadian Hyeon Soo Lim speaks in Pyongyang, North Korea.

On Tuesday, Canadian officials travelled to North Korea to discuss releasing the imprisoned pastor.

Lim’s Toronto-area church has said Lim visited North Korea more than 100 times since 1997 and helped set up an orphanage and nursing home.

Last year, Lim told CNN he spends eight hours a day digging holes at a labour camp where he has not seen any other prisoners.


In addition to Canada’s Lim, North Korea is holding three Americans.

His release comes two months after the death of U.S. colleges student, Otto Warmbier, shortly after he was released from North Korea in a coma.

Lim’s release also comes in the wake of heightened tensions between North Korea and the U.S. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury”  and North Korea said it was considering a military strike against the U.S. territory of Guam.

With files from the Associated Press

© 2017 Reuters

