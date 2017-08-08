Monkland Village could get another street festival next summer

Monkland Avenue will go the summer without a street festival. After complaints surfaced last year, organizers of two Monkland festivals cancelled them.

Now NDG Arts Week is seeking to restart a summer street festival on Monkland Avenue, and are polling people online.

READ MORE: Monkland Avenue merchants brace for summer construction

Poll respondents are being asked about which time frame they would prefer. According to Luca Palladino, of NDG Arts Week, about 250 people have responded so far.

Some residents along the street say the last two street fests were a nuisance due to noise, garbage and traffic. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 8, 2017

Respondents can also choose their preferred attraction.

“From the recent surveys I can tell you the number one thing that comes up is open-air terrace bar,” Palladino said. He also said his organization is listening carefully to complaints of potential noise, garbage and traffic that are surfacing.

Spencer Beggs isn't one of them, supports idea of having new fest. People being surveyed on it now. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/SQ5zya0hJt — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 8, 2017

If the festival comes off, Palladino said it would likely take place over a three-day weekend during either June, July or August. He said the expected budget would be between $100,000 and $200,000.