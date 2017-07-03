Monkland Avenue merchants brace for summer construction

Merchants and pedestrians along Monkland Avenue are bracing for construction in the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) that is set to last the majority of the summer.

Monkland Avenue will be dug up starting Tuesday from Decarie Boulevard to Marcil Avenue.

The work is expected to finish up by the end of July.

However, that’s when the second phase of construction begins, from Marcil Avenue to Grand Boulevard, which will last the entire month of August.

The work has some merchants bracing for the effects of construction.

“It’s going to be dusty and noisy,” area optometrist Dr. Harold Bergman said. “It’s not going to be very pleasant.”

In addition, parking will be difficult in the area and busses will have to be re-routed.

Some merchants aren’t letting the work rain on their positive outlook.

“We can’t do anything about it so it’s happening and so the streets will be better afterwards,” Vicky Pappas, co-owner of La Diperie, said.

Work is focused on repaving the road and includes light sidewalk repairs.

The borough says it’s part of a massive repavement blitz that’s taken place over the last few years.

Even though some may question the timing of the project, the borough believes right now is the best time to do the work.

“I can pretty much assure you that it’s better for the neighbourhood to do this in July,” Mayor Russell Copeman said. “This year alone, we’re spending $27 million on road work.”