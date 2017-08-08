Vance Joy talks Osheaga, writing music and touring with Taylor Swift

Vance Joy serenaded festivalgoers as the sun set behind the Scène de la Rivière at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival Sunday.

“I think it was probably the biggest show we’ve ever done at a festival,” the Australian singer-songwriter told Global News.

“It was amazing, great enthusiasm, a very memorable night.”

While on stage, he said, “it’s nice to get in the zone, it happens every now and then.”

He explained the crowd is what brings in the atmosphere for a show.

“If the crowd is really feeling it, then you feel it too,” he said, adding that he loves the fans in Montreal.

He sang hits from his debut album, Dream Your Life Away, released in 2014, as well as his new single, Lay It On Me.

Joy, whose real name is James Gabriel Keogh, told Global’s Kim Sullivan Lay It On Me came from a guitar riff on his phone.

“I had that riff and I tried writing songs with it for ages, but it never really worked or made sense,” he said.

“With the right melodies, it kind of fell together really quickly.”

“It felt so good to finally have this idea, that was so dormant, finally find its day.”

Joy explained making music is where he finds most of his motivation.

#Osheaga2017, you were awesome! Can't wait to do it all again next year ✌🏼#montreal A post shared by Global Montreal (@global_montreal) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

The singer played in front of millions when he went on tour with Taylor Swift for six months.

“To step out in front of her crowd was a scary moment but also I loved it,” he told Global News.

The 29-year-old said it was an amazing experience and he walked away with a lot of great memories.

“Her [Taylor Swift’s] crowd was really welcoming, she’s very lovely and her whole team is lovely,” he said.

He is currently on the road for his Lay It On Me tour, but said he doesn’t mind the constant travelling.

“It’s nice to be back on the road, there’s a good community with my band and the crew and my managers — we all get along,” Joy said.

If you missed the chance to see him perform at Osheaga, you can catch him on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Corona Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 11.