Search underway for missing 40-year-old man on Lesser Slave Lake

Search and rescue efforts are underway at a large lake in northern Alberta, where a boater went missing over the August long weekend.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, High Prairie RCMP received a complaint of a missing boater near the Hilliard’s Bay boat launch on Lesser Slave Lake.

Police said a 40-year-old man was fishing on a small pontoon boat when it capsized near the shoreline.

High Prairie and Faust RCMP, along with the Faust Fire Department and Slave Lake Regional Search and Rescue, searched the area into the early morning hours.

Police said search efforts are continuing.

The disappearance comes one day after the body of a woman was pulled from a river that is fed by the lake. An autopsy is being completed Tuesday to determine if it is 21-year-old Nicole Robar, who was reported missing earlier this month.

Lesser Slave Lake is the second-largest lake in Alberta and is located 245 kilometres north of Edmonton.