Speed, impaired driving cause 22 deaths over Quebec construction holiday

Over the construction holiday, 22 people died in collisions on Quebec highways, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The SQ explained the total is one of the higher numbers in recent years.

Within the total number of deaths, four involved motorcycles.

The SQ says some of the factors for the collisions were excessive speeding and impaired driving by drugs and alcohol.