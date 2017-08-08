Oland lawyers to ask New Brunswick court for delay in setting murder trial
Lawyers for Dennis Oland are to appear in a New Brunswick court today for a hearing to set a date for a new second-degree murder trial.
It’s expected they’ll ask for more time to prepare, likely bumping the scheduling hearing to Sept. 5.
Oland is charged in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his multimillionaire father, Richard Oland.
He was convicted in 2015, but was released on bail last October when the provincial appeal court ordered a new trial, citing an error in the judge’s instructions to the jury.
Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed an application by the Crown to restore the conviction, and a cross-appeal seeking an acquittal.
Judge Terrence Morrison of Fredericton is expected to hear the retrial sometime in 2018.
