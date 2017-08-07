Expo Line maintenance continues this week

Expo Line maintenance continues until Thursday this week and riders are being urged to possibly expect some delays after 9:30 p.m.

TransLink is working to replace the rail and rail pads along the line from Monday until Thursday.

Customers can expect, from 9:30 p.m. until the end of service, that Expo Line trains will terminate at Stadium-Chinatown Station and a shuttle train will operate every 10 minutes between Stadium-Chinatown and Waterfront stations.

Expo Line passengers connecting at Stadium-Chinatown should allow for an extra five to 10 minutes of travel time.

Millennium Line and Canada Line service will operate normally.