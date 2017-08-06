Canada
August 6, 2017 11:50 am
Updated: August 6, 2017 11:52 am

Police investigate late-night shooting in northwest Edmonton

By

Officers investigate a shooting in northwest Edmonton Saturday night.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a shooting that happened near 130 Street and 129 Avenue just before midnight.

A large portion of the street was blocked off while officers combed the area for evidence.

Police were also seen gathering evidence from a late-model Lexus hatchback, which was inside the area that was taped off.

Police have not released any information about the shooting or the victim.

More information is expected later today.

More to come…

Officers gather evidence from a vehicle following a shooting Saturday night.

