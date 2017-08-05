Warman RCMP trying to locate missing teen

Warman RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Ryden Dillon-Giroux, 15, was last seen leaving a rural home near Dalmeny, Sask., at around 5 p.m. CT on Friday.

He is described as Aboriginal, approximately five-foot-10 and weighing 140 pounds. Dillon-Giroux has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warman RCMP at 306-975-1670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.