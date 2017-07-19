Girl missing for a month sought by Prince Albert police
Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in locating a girl who has been missing for a month.
Tyra Moccasin, 15, was last seen in the northern Saskatchewan city on June 18.
She is described as five-foot four, around 133 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.
