Girl missing for a month sought by Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in locating a girl who has been missing for a month.

Tyra Moccasin, 15, was last seen in the northern Saskatchewan city on June 18.

She is described as five-foot four, around 133 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.