Canada
July 19, 2017 1:03 pm
Updated: July 19, 2017 1:04 pm

Girl missing for a month sought by Prince Albert police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police are requesting help in locating Tyra Moccasin, 15, who is missing.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
A A

Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in locating a girl who has been missing for a month.

Tyra Moccasin, 15, was last seen in the northern Saskatchewan city on June 18.

READ MORE: Teen missing on South Saskatchewan River south of Saskatoon

She is described as five-foot four, around 133 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing Girl
Missing Persons
Missing Teen
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Tyra Moccasin

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News