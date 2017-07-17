Swimmer missing in South Saskatchewan River south of Saskatoon

A swimmer has gone missing in the South Saskatchewan River south of Saskatoon.

Saskatoon RCMP said the 17-year-old boy was reported missing on Sunday at around 8:45 p.m. CT.

Witnesses told police the youth went missing from the beach at the canoe launch approximately 12 kilometres south of the city.

A search of the river and surrounding area by RCMP, Saskatoon police and the Saskatoon Fire Department is underway.