Highway 93 reopened between Radium and Castle Junction

Highway 93 was reopened Saturday morning after being closed in both directions between Radium and Castle Junction the day before.

According to DriveBC, the road reopened at 11:09 a.m. PT.

The agency says firefighters will be working adjacent to the highway, and reduced speed zones will be in place.

It says drivers should anticipate possible delays and warn that the highway may be closed again without notice to ensure safety for motorists.

Drivers can take Highway 1 to Golden, then south via Highway 95, as an alternate route.