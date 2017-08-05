Crime
August 5, 2017 12:42 pm
Updated: August 5, 2017 1:06 pm

Man in hospital after armed assault in Montreal North

By Web producer  Global News

Montreal police are investigating an armed assault in Montreal North that sent a 27-year-old man to hospital overnight. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.

Courtesy TVA
A 27-year-old man was seriously injured overnight after an armed assault in Montreal North.

Police were called at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday to reports of an injured man on Fleury Street, near St-Michel Boulevard.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said investigators believe the man was stabbed in the stomach, but added that neither the victim was cooperating with the investigation, nor were numerous witnesses.

“When officers arrived, there were a lot of witnesses, but there is no collaboration,” he said.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were on scene until 5 a.m.

