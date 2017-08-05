Man in hospital after armed assault in Montreal North

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured overnight after an armed assault in Montreal North.

Police were called at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday to reports of an injured man on Fleury Street, near St-Michel Boulevard.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said investigators believe the man was stabbed in the stomach, but added that neither the victim was cooperating with the investigation, nor were numerous witnesses.

“When officers arrived, there were a lot of witnesses, but there is no collaboration,” he said.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were on scene until 5 a.m.