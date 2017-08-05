Crime
August 5, 2017 9:15 am

Woman found dead in Ancaster shed fire

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML
A woman has been found dead following a fire in Ancaster overnight.

The Hamilton Fire Department responded to a report of a burning shed at 282 Robina Road at 10:18 p.m. on Friday night.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved fire in the shed at the back of the property.

While suppressing the fire, emergency crews found a female victim.

Hamilton police aren’t releasing the identity of the woman at this time and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Hamilton Police Division 3 Criminal Investigation Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office have been called in for the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Constable Adam Jefferess at 905-546-8969.

