Wildfire evacuees still able to renew car insurance, says ICBC
Don’t panic if wildfires have forced you to evacuate your home and you need to renew your car insurance, because you still can.
ICBC says that residents who are under alert or order can renew their papers, they just can’t add extra coverage.
It explains that this is only until the wildfires are under control.
ICBC is reminding British Columbians who have either been evacuated, or are close to being forced from their properties, that they can renew their insurance up to 55 days before it expires, and they should check ahead of time if they can.
It adds customers can also buy a temporary operating permit to move vehicles out of harms way.
