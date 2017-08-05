Trans March for equality held in East Vancouver park

Many people from the transgender community, along with supporters, gathered in East Vancouver’s Clark Park on Friday evening to march for gender equality.

“I’m here to support my trans siblings in their march for equality, and their march for this important human rights issue of our time,” said one attendee.

“I think it’s really fantastic,” said another. “We’ve got an amazing turn-out, and it’s just really wonderful to see so much of our community out here supporting each other, it’s really fantastic.”

But some who took part say it’s not a fight that’s been won.

READ MORE: City of Vancouver kicks off 2017 Pride Week

Organizer Telyn Chan-Kusalik says while she’s happy to see trans human rights developed in the country, there’s more that needs to be done.

She says she’s experienced employment discrimination first hand and had to figure out how to explain in her cover letter that she’s transgender.

“I was noticing that people were bringing it up in interview settings in a way that I don’t think was relevant, but at the same time derailed the way the interview could have gone otherwise. [It] brought the focus not on my actual qualifications for the job, but just… on things that were in my mind irrelevant to the actual hiring process.”

The march was described as a platform for the transgender community to stand up against discrimination, against police violence, and for acceptance.