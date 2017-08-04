Consumer
General Motors recalls 80,000 pickup trucks in Canada due to power steering defect

By Staff Reuters

The Silverado 1500 at the Canadian International Auto Show at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, February 19, 2013

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
General Motors is recalling nearly 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks worldwide that could lose power steering, according to documents made public Friday.

The largest U.S. automaker said the 2014 model year trucks could suffer a temporary loss of electric power steering, especially during low-speed turning maneuvers, according to documents disclosed Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall includes about 690,000 vehicles in the United States, 80,000 in Canada and around 25,000 in other markets. GM dealers will reflash the vehicle’s software to address the defect.

GM spokesman Tom Wilkinson did not have any details on whether crashes or injuries are connected to the recall.

GM told regulators that before the 2015 model year it made a series of changes to address potential sources of temporary low voltage conditions that disable the power steering.

GM has not said when dealers will begin repairing vehicles.

