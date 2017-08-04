Recall issued for broccoli florettes sold at B.C. Costco stores

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Costco is recalling Gold Coast brand Brocettes.

Officials say the broccoli florettes may have come into contact with E. coli.

The item was sold across B.C., comes in a 908-gram portioned bag, and has the code “12-AU-2017” on it.

Anyone with this product should throw it out or return it to the location where it was purchased.