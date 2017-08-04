Health
August 4, 2017 11:18 am

Recall issued for broccoli florettes sold at B.C. Costco stores

By Assignment Editor/News Anchor  CKNW
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Costco is recalling Gold Coast brand Brocettes as they may have come into contact with E. coli.

CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Costco is recalling Gold Coast brand Brocettes.

Officials say the broccoli florettes may have come into contact with E. coli.

The item was sold across B.C., comes in a 908-gram portioned bag, and has the code “12-AU-2017” on it.

Anyone with this product should throw it out or return it to the location where it was purchased.

