Canada
August 3, 2017 8:26 am

American fined, banned for illegal hunting in Saskatchewan

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

An American man has pleaded guilty to illegal hunting in Saskatchewan.

Global News Video Files
A Wisconsin man had been fined and banned from hunting in Saskatchewan after he pleaded guilty to illegal hunting in the province.

Willard Niessner, 80, was originally charged and fined in November 2016 by conservation officers for hunting without a valid licence.

He was also told he could not apply for a big-game licence, game bird or trapping licence for a year.

Several weeks later, Niessner used the services of an outfitter to hunt white-tailed deer in the Spiritwood area.

The outfitter told conservation officers that Niessner had been a client of his for a week at the beginning of December 2016.

Niessner was fined $4,200 for the second hunting violation and is not allowed to apply for a big-game licence in Saskatchewan for two years.
