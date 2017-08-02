Canada
Fundraising campaign underway to replace stolen wheelchairs in Saskatoon

By Reporter  Global News

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association’s basketball team replace the sport-specific wheelchairs.

A crowdfunding campaign on the GoFundMe website has been set up to save a season in jeopardy for a group of Saskatoon wheelchair athletes.

Staff with the Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association (SWSA) returned to work Monday and found their silver utility trailer carrying $250,000 worth of equipment was missing.

More than $1,500 of a $150,000 goal was raised in the first 20 hours of the campaign to replace the goods.

The SWSA believes the trailer and the 34 All Court black and orange wheelchairs inside were stolen last weekend, along with other equipment.

Each chair cost the organization about $4,000 and required years of grants and fundraising.

If the items aren’t replaced, kids won’t be able to participate when the activity begins in September.

Officials have insurance on the equipment, but don’t know what will be covered and how long it will take to receive the money.

“We’re not trying to double-dip,” Joelle Buckle, the head coach of the SWSA’s NRG Mini Wheelchair Basketball team, said.

Any funds exceeding the association’s current needs will be used to expand the program, which loans chairs to athletes free of charge.

“We would love to be able to help more kids in rural areas,” Buckle said.

The 2006 Royal-brand utility trailer is silver with licence plate 859 HDN.

Anyone with information should contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

