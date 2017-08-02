Canada
August 2, 2017 1:17 pm
Updated: August 2, 2017 1:20 pm

Nova Scotia commits $192K to boost mental health support in Cape Breton

By Staff The Canadian Press

Zach Churchill, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and Randy Delorey, Minister of Health, look on as Dr. Stan Kutcher presents findings on youth mental health

Jennifer Grudic/Global News
A A

The Nova Scotia government says it will immediately spend $192,000 boosting mental health supports at the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board in the wake of three teen suicides this year.

The step is part of seven short- and long-term recommendations released today by a Dalhousie University mental health expert who was dispatched to Cape Breton in late June following the suicides, including a 13-year-old transgender boy who was bullied through social media.

READ MORE: Mental health expert to present recommendations after teen suicides in Cape Breton

Dr. Stan Kutcher held three days of consultations and fact-finding with families, school staff and the community.

The province says it has accepted all of the recommendations, and will spend the money to hire two guidance counsellors and a social worker at the board.

WATCH: Six things you should know about teen mental health and ’13 reasons why’

Other recommendations from Kutcher include providing more staff for the province-wide mental health crisis line, a single “structure” to address all school mental health policies, and a provincial policy to address students’ cellphone use on school grounds.

Despite his recommendations, Kutcher says there are no easy answers to what is a complex social problem.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Cape Breton
Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board
Dalhousie University
Doctor
Mental Health
Mental Health in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Health Care
Stan Kutcher
Suicide
Suicide in Nova Scotia
Suicide Prevention

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News