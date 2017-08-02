Peters returns for Eskimos, Reilly named player of the month

In the situation the Eskimos are in due to all the injuries, the last thing you want to be doing is not playing when you are healthy.

That was the case for Eskimos defensive back Garry Peters for last Friday’s game against the B.C. Lions. Peters was suspended for a game by the CFL for making contact with an official the week before in Hamilton.

READ MORE: Eskimos cornerback Garry Peters suspended for shoving official

Peters was allowed to practice during the week, but come game day he was not allowed in the building. His usual game day walk with roommates Chris Edwards and Kenny Ladler had to change.

“I walked the boys halfway to the stadium then turned around and walked back. Wished them good luck and walked back kicking my feet.”

Then it got tougher as he watched the game on TV.

“I live by the stadium, so on every big play I would mute the TV and I could hear the crowd.”

READ MORE: Mike Reilly leads way as Edmonton Eskimos beat B.C. Lions 37-26 to remain undefeated

Peters, a second year Eskimo from Conyers, Georgia, will be back Friday night for his fifth start of the season and his 16th CFL game when the Eskimos play host to Hamilton at 7:30 p.m. on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. (6 p.m. pre-game show on 630 CHED).

“I’m fired up for every game, but a little more juiced for this one,” said the 25-year-old Clemson grad, who has 16 defensive tackles in 2017.

As for the suspension, Peters knows he probably got what he deserved.

“You got to respect the game, you can’t put your hands on an official. I respect that and I support that 100 per cent. I was fine with the punishment and I’m moving on.”

READ MORE: Eskimos not buying into talk of Friday’s match being ‘trap game’ vs 0-5 Hamilton

While Peters sat out last week, several more teammates went down with injuries. He says he has never seen anything like the injury problems the Eskimos have had this season, but also says he has never seen a team so deep that they just keep playing and just keep winning with backups who are prepared to start.

“One Empire, we got guys for days.”

Next man up.

Mike Reilly named player of the month

On Wednesday, Eskimos QB Mike Reilly was named one of the Shaw CFL Top Performers for the month of July. Reilly, along with Toronto defensive lineman Victor Butler and Ottawa receiver Greg Ellingson, were honoured for their play in July.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos QB Mike Reilly among CFL’s best this week

Reilly is coming off a 412-yard passing performance with two TD passes and two rushing TDs in the win over B.C. last week. He has thrown for 1,628 yards this season with 9 TD passes and only two interceptions in the Eskimos win over B.C. Three times this season, Reilly has thrown for 300 yards and has been over 260 yards in every game while playing a key role in the Eskimos 5 and 0 start to the 2017 season.