Donald Trump reportedly tells golf buddies the White House is a ‘real dump’

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly told members of his New Jersey golf club recently that he frequents the course because the place he now calls home, the White House, is a “real dump.”

In a lengthy feature published Tuesday on Golf.com about the president’s relationship with the sport, the article recounts a recent time when the president apparently told some members of his Bedminster club that he’s often there because “that White House is a real dump.”

The president has spent nearly every weekend of his presidency visiting various properties he owns and leases, including Bedminster.

The article goes on to describe how Bedminster “morphed into a kind of permanent campaign rally site” during the election where Trump posters “were plastered across the property, and an anti-Hillary shrine was built in a bar in the men’s locker room.”

Trump’s apparent claim about the White House sparked response from some people who spent quite a bit of time at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

“Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day,” Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former first lady Hillary Clinton, tweeted.

Pete Souza, former chief White House photographer during Barack Obama’s term, chimed in by sharing a photo of a White House bedroom on Instagram.

“President Obama shows Canada PM Justin Trudeau the Lincoln Bedroom which has a signed copy of The Gettysburg Address, in a place that no American should ever call a ‘dump,’” reads the caption.

The article, written by Alan Shipnuck, notes that a White House spokesperson denied the account of Trump’s comments about the state of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

