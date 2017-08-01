Saskatchewan Rush trade Aaron Bold for New England Black Wolves goalie

The Saskatchewan Rush announced on Tuesday that they have traded goalie Aaron Bold to the New England Black Wolves.

In a major off-season deal, the Rush have acquired Evan Kirk. The Ontario product was the 2016 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Goaltender of the Year and made 676 saves in 2017, which is a franchise record for New England.

“The trades we’ve made this week showcase our mission to keep our eyes on the future while still competing in the now,” Derek Keenan, Rush head coach and general manager, said in a press release.

“We also need to be fiscally and cap responsible to remain a strong contender for years to come.”

In exchange for Kirk, the Black Wolves receive Bold, transition player John LaFontaine, the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NLL Entry Draft and a second-round pick in 2018.

“The Rush would like to thank Aaron and John for their outstanding service to the team and we wish them both all the very best in the future,” Keenan said.

Bold compiled a record of 11-4 in goal for Saskatchewan last season, stopping 565 shots with a goals against average of 11.22.