Council rejects implementation of ‘Access Without Fear’ policy

During Monday night’s Regina City Council meeting, council referred the motion to implement the Access Without Fear policy to the provincial and federal governments.

Access Without Fear is a policy which allows residents without full legal status to access municipal services.

Mayor Michael Fougere was on Global News Regina Tuesday morning, and he spoke about council’s decision to refer the motion to higher levels of government.

“A lot of the discussion was about refugees and those newcomers to Canada who were afraid of when they dealt with housing, with medical, social issues and welfare. And so we felt very strongly that the province, which deals with immigration, should deal with the same issue as well,” Fougere said.

Fougere said that the city doesn’t ask residents if they have the necessary documentation to be in the country, so the policy was essentially redundant.

“The city does not require or ask for the status of any person that comes in, whether it be an immigrant or refugee, we never ask them ‘Are you a Canadian citizen?’ or ‘Do you have the right papers? Should you be in Canada?’,” Fougere said.

“We always have open access to all of our services.”

Instead of implementing Access Without Fear, Mayor Fougere said that the promotion of their already open door policy is the best bet for the City.

“Let’s just promote the fact that we always provide the service, because that’s what we actually do.”