Nova Scotia RCMP ask for help identifying mask used in robbery

RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying not just a suspect but a mask worn during a robbery on Saturday morning on Highway 3 in Nova Scotia.

Police say the mask was worn by a tall man who entered a service station at 6:14 a.m. demanding cigarettes and cash. The man and woman working at the time turned over a quantity of cash and cigarettes. No weapon was seen and no one was injured. The suspect quickly left the area.

Barrington RCMP describe the suspect as six feet tall with brown hair and a slender build. They say he is in his late 20s, and was wearing dark pants tucked into rubber boots, a zip-up sweater and the mask with a tongue sticking out the side. He also had two “Sobeys” reusable shopping bags.

The mask itself was later found torn and left along Highway 3 in Doctors Cove on Sunday.

Anyone with information about this incident or the mask is asked to call RCMP at 902-637-2325. Anonymous calls can also be made to 1-800-222-8477.