False alarm fines: Halifax sees increase in costs for fire, security false alarms

If you have a security system or fire alarm to keep your home safe, the Halifax Regional Municipality is raising the alarm that a false call could get you a higher fine as fees have increased as of Tuesday.

Fee changes took effect Aug. 1 which is to offset costs when an alarm goes off accidentally, which a municipal release says can cost the municipality time and money to respond.

The municipality says the first alarm you have in a 12-consecutive month period will not cost you money, but for each subsequent false alarm call will. A second false alarm will result in a $200 fine, up $100 from last year; the third offence has increased from $125 to $300 and every occurrence afterwards will result in a $500 fine — a $350 jump.

Appeals can be made if people can show the false alarm occurred “beyond your control.” This can include showing the alarm was caused by people not associated with the owner or alarm system. But if the alarm was caused by the property owner, the person who installed or serviced the alarm, or the system’s manufacturer, you could still be fined.

Other appeals can be made if the owner can show the false alarm was caused by a storm, lightning, earthquake “or other violent act of nature,” or if the municipality’s alarm coordinator “is satisfied that the occurrence is isolated” or the result of a mechanical or electrical failure that’s been repaired.

The municipality adds its alarm bylaw requires people to register their alarm system, which is no charge to the public.